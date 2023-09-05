Peterborough children's charity thanks volunteers who helped make lifechanging DIY SOS transformation

“Without the DIY SOS and Children in Need teams we simply couldn’t be the charity we are today.”

A children’s charity in Peterborough said a special thank you to teams who helped transform their base on Saturday a decade ago for a major BBC project.

Little Miracles have helped thousands of children with disabilities and life limiting conditions in the 10 years since the DIY SOS team, led by Nick Knowles, arrived at their headquarters at The Spinney, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough.

The site had been unsuitable for the charity – but thanks to the incredible team of volunteers, the charity was able to thrive, making a life changing difference to those who need it most.

On Saturday, to celebrate a decade since the transformation, all the volunteers who worked on the project – as well as volunteers who continue to help the charity and families who have been helped – were invited to a special party.

They were joined by Pudsey Bear for the celebrations.

Louise Evans, from the charity, said: “Little Miracles’ celebration BBQ on Saturday was fantastic, the perfect opportunity to chat to people who worked on the build in 2013, none of whom could quite believe that it’s been 10 years! About 80 people (and one massive yellow bear!) came enjoy the music and food and chat about their involvement in the project. It was also a great opportunity for us to say thank you to those who continue to come to help us maintain our precious centre.

“Without the DIYSOS and Children in Need teams we simply couldn’t be the charity we are today. The Spinney provides the perfect safe space to families of children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions to draw support from one another, have fun and make memories. We will be forever grateful.”

1 . Little Miracles celebrate the 10th anniversary of the DIY SOS makeover Pudsey with Alex (11). Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Little Miracles celebrate the 10th anniversary of the DIY SOS makeover Pudsey with Peterborough Voluntary Fire Brigade firefighters Mark Addinall, Jake Benton, Josh Berrisford and Anthony Gould. Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Little Miracles celebrate the 10th anniversary of the DIY SOS makeover Radio DJ's Simon Moeller and Tim Booth Photo: David Lowndes