Peterborough children's charity Little Miracles to hold spectacular fundraising Masquerade Ball

Peterborough children’s charity Little Miracles will hold a special Masquerade Ball to raise funds so they can carry on their work in the city.

The charity, based at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe, helps helps families who have children with disabled and life-limiting conditions, with thousands of youngsters being given support over the years.

The Little Miracles Masquerade ball will take place on November 11, from 7pm to midnight, at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough.

The ball will include a 3-course meal, an arrival drink and entertainment for everyone. Black tie / formal masquerade attire is encouraged.

Tickets cost £65 each, or £600 for a table of 10.

There are also several sponsorship opportunities available, and the charity is appealing for raffle prizes.