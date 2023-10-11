News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough children's charity Little Miracles to hold spectacular fundraising Masquerade Ball

Charity is appealing for sponsors to come forward for major fundraising event
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Peterborough children’s charity Little Miracles will hold a special Masquerade Ball to raise funds so they can carry on their work in the city.

The charity, based at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe, helps helps families who have children with disabled and life-limiting conditions, with thousands of youngsters being given support over the years.

The Little Miracles Masquerade ball will take place on November 11, from 7pm to midnight, at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough.

Little Miracles founder Michelle King at The Spinney, RavensthorpeLittle Miracles founder Michelle King at The Spinney, Ravensthorpe
The ball will include a 3-course meal, an arrival drink and entertainment for everyone. Black tie / formal masquerade attire is encouraged.

Tickets cost £65 each, or £600 for a table of 10.

There are also several sponsorship opportunities available, and the charity is appealing for raffle prizes.

For more information on how to buy tickets, or to sponsor the event, visit https://www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk/getinvolved/fundraising-events/the-little-miracles-masquerade-ball-2023

