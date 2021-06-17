Peterborough children’s charity grateful for £5k donation

Little Miracles, which supports families with children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, has received the money from Longhurst Group as part of its Community Grants Fund.

Not-for-profit organisations and charities were encouraged to bid for grants of up to £5,000 to help them continue to provide their services to the community.

Little Miracles, which offers support such as counselling, benefits advice and emotional support, training and development, secured a grant of £4,940.

The charity’s CEO Michelle King said: “We’re so grateful for the support that Longhurst Group is giving us - our family support team conducted 2,476 appointments and this would not be possible without this support.

“Our family support team doesn’t just signpost, they roll up their sleeves and help these families, and this month we’ve been helping in all kinds of areas, including making sure families have enough to eat, helping with their tenancy agreements, ensuring that they’re getting all the benefits they’re entitled to and more.

“I cannot say just how thankful we are for this help and support. The last year has been very difficult for us with unprecedented levels of need when we haven’t been able to fundraise as we normally would.

“This help is keeping this team running.”

Karen Prince, head of community programmes at Longhurst Group, which owns and manages more than 23,000 homes across the Midlands and East of England and has an office in Peterborough said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide this funding to support and bolster the fantastic work of a variety of organisations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of people across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as a whole.