Peterborough children's charity Embrace launches Dear Santa campaign to help young crime victims

A Peterborough children’s charity has launched a heart warming campaign to ensure young victims of crime have at least one present to open this Christmas.

Embrace, based at Thorpe Wood, have started their annual Dear Santa scheme, to offer support to families across the country who have had their lives turned upside down by crime.

The youngsters given support by the charity may be grieving the loss of a mum, dad, brother or sister, might have experienced sexual, physical or emotional abuse or have been living in a home torn apart by domestic abuse.

The appeal will help young victims of crime

Many of the families the charity supports will not be able to afford any presents this year, and their will be little to celebrate for children on December 25.

Jenny Raine, Head of Delivery for Embrace said the campaign made a real difference to children’s lives.

Jenny said: “Dear Santa embodies the true spirit of Christmas in bringing joy to others. Our aim by providing gifts is to help to restore a sense of wonder and happiness to children whose lives have been devastated by crime. Together we can make a difference in the lives of these children, reminding them that they are not alone.”

The Dear Santa campaign works by asking each child referred to the charity to choose a gift, up to the value of £25, that they would like to ask Santa for. The charity then adds these to Santa’s special wish list which is posted on their website. Supporters are then encouraged to help share Santa’s love by purchasing a gift, which is sent to Embrace to be wrapped and sent in time for Christmas.