Peterborough children's charities given thousands by Crime Commissioner

Peterborough children’s charities have been given thousands of pounds by the police and crime commissioner.

Commissioner Darryl Preston has awarded a total of £60,543 to 21 youth fund projects across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough over the past six months.

The Commissioner’s Youth Fund aims to ensure that young people who are at risk are deterred from becoming involved in criminal or anti-social activities.

Cello Renda at the opening of the new Boxing Futures Gym at Yaxley with Stephen Ferguson (chair of Cambs CC), co-founders Andy Burley and Antony Yorke and Police and Crime Commissioner for Peterborough Darryl Preston

Some of the projects that are benefitting from funds over the last six months include: £3,279 to Peterborough United Foundation to support an on-going programme of football sessions in disadvantaged areas of Peterborough, and £2,500 to Peterborough Youth Boxing. Boxing Futures, another boxing club in the city was awarded £3,000.

Mr Preston said: “I’m glad that my fund has given young people the opportunity to prosper and develop in a safe environment with like-minded people.

“My aim has always been to help young people make positive life choices, with the right people and support around them to keep them away from crime – the Youth Fund does that.”

Voluntary and community organisations based in the county who are working with young people aged between 5 and 18, or up to 25 years old for those with Special Educational Needs or disabilities are invited to bid for up to £3,500.