Peterborough children get first chance to try out new play park at Ferry Meadows

The new play park opened for the first time today (Tuesday), giving families the perfect reason to make a trip during half term.

There is a range of new equipment at the park, including water features, zip lines, raised walk-ways, climbing opportunities and plenty of new tree planting.

Andrew MacDermott, Head of Development at Nene Park Trust, said “This is a really exciting project in the Park that has caught the attention of children and adults alike. As part of our work to improve the Lakeside area this is a great start and we hope our visitors will enjoy this new adventurous play space and look forward to future developments in this area!”

Nene Park Trust thanked generous funders for Fox Play, including FCC Communities Foundation and Viridor Credits Environmental Company.

Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation said: “We are delighted to support Nene Park Trust and offer our congratulations for the successful construction of Fox Play. The new play area will be a fantastic facility for local people and other visitors to the Park.”

Gareth Williams, Operations Manager at Viridor Credits, said “Fox Play is a fantastic example of designing nature into play, allowing children to develop free play skills in a structured environment. Viridor Credits is pleased to support Nene Park Trust in delivering this project.”

4. Fox Play at Ferry Meadows The new Fox play area at Ferry Meadows. Samuel Slater (7). EMN-211026-140908009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales