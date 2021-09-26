Peterborough charity wins two top awards

The fundraising team at The Leprosy Mission in Peterborough wins Fundraising Team of the Year at the Charity Times Awards 2021

The Leprosy Mission, which is located in Orton Goldhay, raises money to find and cure people with leprosy across Asia and Africa. The charity’s projects care for people excluded from their communities because of the prejudice surrounding leprosy in many parts of the world today.

The Leprosy Mission’s fundraising team was awarded the ‘Fundraising Team of the Year’ accolade at the Charity Times awards. The team, based in Orton Goldhay, was commended for the way it told the stories of the people and their communities in an appeal for Mozambique.

The Leprosy Mission was also shortlisted for four awards at the Third Sector awards in London on Friday [17 September].

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digital Innovation Manager Hannah Mudge was awarded the Digital Champion of the Year accolade for moving the charity forward digitally during the year. The charity’s Chief Executive Peter Waddup was a runner up in the CEO of the Year award as was ‘The Unconditional Appeal’ for Fundraising Campaign of the Year.

Former BBC Strictly Come Dancing star, Dame Darcey Bussell, was a runner-up in the Celebrity Champion of the Year accolade, for her high-profile support of ‘The Unconditional Appeal’. The former ballerina voiced a charity appeal on BBC Radio 4 to help the people she met while visiting a Leprosy Mission project in Mozambique.

Peter Waddup said: “I am privileged to work alongside the most inspirational and dedicated staff both here in Peterborough and overseas in Asia and Africa.

“While our passion is outwards looking and reaching out to people who don’t have many of the things we do in life, such as medical care, these awards have been so encouraging for our team here in Peterborough.

“The Unconditional Appeal, which received UK Aid Match funding from the UK government, ran from January to April this year. This was a period when we as a country was locked down to control the spread of the coronavirus.