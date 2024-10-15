Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 25,000 pensioners in Peterborough are believed to be lost out on their Winter Fuel Allowance.

Peterborough charity The Zi Foundation has launched a project to support elderly residents in the city who are the most in need this winter following the removal of the Winter Fuel Allowance.

The charity co-founded by local businessman Zillur Hussain MBE and Dr Ivelina Banyalieva, has joined forces with former city MP Paul Bristow to support those in need after payments were removed from those not on means-tested benefits.

Introduced in 1997, the winter fuel allowance was intended to help older people with their heating costs during the colder months. Paid annually in autumn, it is £200 or £300, depending on age, and had always been paid to every pensioner.

Former MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow (left) and Zillur Hussain (centre) with staff from the Tavan restaurant.

The government’s decision is set to affect over 25,120 pensioners in Peterborough who have an annual income of £11,500 if they are single and £17,500 if they are a couple.

Charities supporting older people have expressed concern about the impact this move could have on pensioners with income just over the cut off.

Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have organised an Older Persons Winter Support Fund aimed at those with incomes just over the pension credit limit. It is hoped that the money raised by the Zi Foundation could support this effort by increasing the amount households would receive or extending the eligibility criteria.

With a number of businesses already pledging to support the fundraising drive, the Zi Foundation and Mr Bristow will be encouraging businesses to support the campaign in the coming weeks.

A dinner for supportive local businesses was held on on Thursday October 10 at the Tavan Restaurant on Lincoln Road.

Zillur Hussein MBE, the Chair of the Zi Foundation explained his desire to help: “In Peterborough it comes natural for businesses and entrepreneurs to help when people struggle.

"This is what happened during COVID when we showed the country we are a caring city. It’s time to show this again. The Zi Foundation are ready to play our part.”

Dr Ivelina Banyalieva, the Co-Founder of the charity added: “This is exactly the sort of project the Zi Foundation was founded to champion. When we discussed this Paul Bristow, we knew that Peterborough would show again that we can help those most impacted by this cut.

"To be honest, it has not been a difficult sell so far. People want to help and don’t want to see pensioners choosing between heating and eating.”

Mr Bristow said: “A number of entrepreneurs and businesses have approached me horrified that many pensioner households could really struggle this Winter and so when the Zi Foundation offered to help I wanted to put something in place that could add to the efforts of groups such as Age UK.

“I don’t want to make this a party political issue but most people know a bad move when they see one. Here in Peterborough, almost uniquely we have so many just above the pension credit cut off.

"This move will hit so many people hard in our city. We have to do something to help.”