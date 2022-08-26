Peterborough charity improving the lives of disabled children hosts summer barbeque to combat loneliness
"It is a vital service providing a lifeline for many families who struggle to get what they need for their children with a range of disabilities.”
A Peterborough charity improving the lives of children has hosted a summer barbeque to combat loneliness and isolation.
Family Voice Peterborough is a local registered charity actively seeking to improve services in all areas of the lives of children and young people with disabilities or additional needs.
Deputy mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford and deputy mayoress Bella Saltmarsh attended the charity event in Orton Goldhay on August 24 – joining in with children, staff, trustees and volunteers to enjoy the barbeque and activities in the summer sunshine.
Councillor Heather Skibsted, Family Voice Peterborough chair of trustees and city and parish councillor for Orton Longueville, said: “Louise Ravenscroft, CEO of Family Voice Peterborough, goes above and beyond to ensure that the charity continues to be funded so that we can serve families who need our services in the whole of Peterborough.
“Family Voice Peterborough has been working hard to ensure parents’ voices are heard in the shaping of local SEND [children with special educational needs and disabilities] services, and providing a range of opportunities to find out what support is available to them.
“Family Voice Peterborough has a relatively new board of trustees and together with the team of staff and volunteers who are all committed to ensuring the charity continues to thrive for the families who need it and to bring together the local community – much needed after the past two years and for the times to come.”