Peterborough charity hosts thank you barbecue for SEND family support

Family Voice Peterborough - which helps to improve the lives of children and young people with disabilities or additional needs - put on the outdoor event at the Orton Goldhay Community Centre on Wednesday.

Among those invited were leaders of ‘seldom heard’ communities - which can be difficult to reach out to - as well as parent-carers and other organisations.

The charity recently published its annual report which highlighted how it had been able to improve communications with seldom heard communities over the past year, while also offering a wide range of support to people struggling badly during the Covid pandemic.

Ousman Gaye, Louise Ravenscroft, Samantha Ronnay, Judita Grubliene (sat down) at the Family Voice Peterborough barbecue

Ousman Gaye and Judita Grubliene were two of the representatives from Family Voice who were present, and they said: “We were very happy to be able to welcome to our special barbecue event seldom heard community leaders, parents, carers and other organisations.