Peterborough charity hosting free family sport events at Stanley Park this summer holiday

Peterborough charity Living Sport is running free family sports events at Stanley Park this summer holiday.

Living Sport, established in 2006, is a Cambridgeshire-based charity which encourages people to lead active lifestyles to improve their health, happiness and wellbeing.

Around 100 people attended the charity’s first event of the summer at Stanley Park on Monday (August 8), which offered a range of sporting opportunities for families to take part in.

Living Sport and Vivacity staff at Stanley Park

Football, cricket and badminton were all on offer, as well as a bouncy castle for families to enjoy.

The charity is holding two more events this summer holiday: next Monday (August 15) and August 22, which are both free and running from 11am to 2pm.

Steve Harknett, partnerships coordinator at Living Sport, said: “Stanley Park is a convenient, city-centre green space for families to come and have fun getting active.”