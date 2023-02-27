A Peterborough charity has sent more than 500 boxes of donated aid to victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

On February 6 this year, south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria were hit by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake, which was later followed by a second 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

The region has been subjected to 9,000 aftershocks since, with the death toll surpassing 50,000, according to the latest figures from both countries.

Nabil Ilahi with his Peterborough Prime charity volunteers loading 500 boxes of aid to send to Turkey and Syria from their storage facility at the East of England Arena

The charity Peterborough Prime, based at Stuart House, in St John's Street, launched in November last year.

It has now delivered more than 500 boxes of essential items – including blankets, warm clothes and food – to Turkey, supporting some of the more than 20 million people affected by the earthquakes.

“We want to support in any way we can,” Nabil Ilahi, Peterborough Prime operations director, said.

“It has shown the generosity of the people of Peterborough and how this city is united.”

Nearly 240,000 rescue workers, including volunteers, continue to search for survivors in the 11 quake-hit provinces in Turkey.

Peterborough Prime has been working with the Turkish Embassy, authorities and the Turkish Community Association to deliver aid to the countries.

The Turkish government has said 173,000 buildings have so far been recorded as collapsed or severely damaged - with 1.9 million people seeking refuge in temporary shelters, hotels and public facilities.

Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area in Turkey alone.

“We delivered over 500 boxes of aid in three full vans in the first week of the appeal,” Nabil added.

“The situation is shocking, but we are proud of the response from people in Peterborough.”

You can still donate essential items to Peterborough Prime’s appeal at the Gossip Café, in Midgate.