Central Park Fun Day. Cricket match between the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council and Cambs Police with Peterborough City Council. At the crease - Chief Constable Nick Dean.

The cup sees Peterborough Mosque Community Team take on a joint team made up of representatives from Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service- all in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The mosque community team came out on top once again by a margin of 44 runs but more importantly, the event raised over £600 in support of prostate cancer research.

The match formed part of the Central Park Fun Day.

The Peterborough Mosque Community Team won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. However, they were soon in early trouble at 50-7. However, a 68 run partnership for the 8th wicket helped them up to 147-9 from their 14 overs.

In reply, the Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service Team were in deep trouble at 6-4 before finishing on 103 all out from their 14 overs.

In the afternoon the Peterborough Wicketz Youngsters played against youngsters from the Peterborough Hindu Temple on Rock Road. In an 18 overs match, the Peterborough Wicketz Team scored 277 -10 (don’t start at 0 and lose 5 runs every time there was a wicket) and the Peterborough Hindu Temple team scored 234-11.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was smiles all round on Saturday afternoon when we joined up with Peterborough City Council to play against the joint mosque council in the fourth charity cricket match at Central Park.

“Despite morale being high and being joined by Chief Constable Nick Dean, with 14 overs each, the joint mosque council came out on top with a score of 148, with us falling short and scoring 103.