The Central Park fun day took place on Saturday (September 2022).

There was an array of activities and entertainment – including a community cricket match between a team made up of the police, fire service and Peterborough City Council against the Combined Mosque.

Before the main event, there was a youngster’s match, supported by the Lords Taverners Wicketz project.

There was also a dog show and a variety of local arts and crafts stalls, face painting and a funfair.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day:

1. Central Park Fun Day Cricket match between the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council and Cambridgeshire Police with Peterborough City Council. At the crease chief constable Nick Dean Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Central Park Fun Day Dog show Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Central Park fun day Willo the chug dog Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Central Park fun day The Stroud family with their puppy Milo Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales