Central Park Fun Day - Zain Dar with Alisha and Cyra Mahmood enjoying the mini fun fair

10 photographs show fun in the sun at Central Park fun day

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day.

By Adam Barker
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:31 pm

The Central Park fun day took place on Saturday (September 2022).

There was an array of activities and entertainment – including a community cricket match between a team made up of the police, fire service and Peterborough City Council against the Combined Mosque.

Before the main event, there was a youngster’s match, supported by the Lords Taverners Wicketz project.

There was also a dog show and a variety of local arts and crafts stalls, face painting and a funfair.

1. Central Park Fun Day

Cricket match between the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council and Cambridgeshire Police with Peterborough City Council. At the crease chief constable Nick Dean

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Central Park Fun Day

Dog show

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Central Park fun day

Willo the chug dog

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Central Park fun day

The Stroud family with their puppy Milo

Photo: David Lowndes

