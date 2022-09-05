10 photographs show fun in the sun at Central Park fun day
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day.
The Central Park fun day took place on Saturday (September 2022).
There was an array of activities and entertainment – including a community cricket match between a team made up of the police, fire service and Peterborough City Council against the Combined Mosque.
Before the main event, there was a youngster’s match, supported by the Lords Taverners Wicketz project.
There was also a dog show and a variety of local arts and crafts stalls, face painting and a funfair.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day: