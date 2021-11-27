Peterborough charity calls for continued government help amid highest levels of referalls

Garden Creator Jeni Cairns, meeting at the Annabelle Davis centre (ADC), with patrons Warwick and Annabelle and Vice Chair of YPCS Michelle Lay at the opening of their sensory garden during the pandemic.

Peterborough charity and mental health organisation, Young People’s Counselling Service, has called for more government funding intervention for charities as Covid Recovery grants run out amid highest ever levels of referrals.

YPCS which has centres in Peterborough, Yaxley and Ramsey has seen an unprecedented influx of referrals.

Michelle Lay, Vice Chair and Clinial Lead Director expected an increase in referrals as the pandemic affected children’s mental health but did not expect the continued increase of demand. She said: “I think there needs to be more money from the government now. We would benefit from a Covid Recovery grant, as all charities would. We had the Covid Response grant to help as people are still experiencing the impacts of this.” “I did think that things would maybe slow down a little bit, not to normal levels pre-pandemic but I didn’t expect them to be where they are now.” The charity’s free service which helps young people aged 11-18, does not currently offer support for children agd 3-11 but Michelle has noted parents and guardians getting in touch for help with children as young as 6 who need mental health support, but sadly the service can’t offer that support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free service is for young people aged 11-18 years old but the organisation work with children as young as five in shcools. Amid the pandemic, YPCS opened a new centre in Wisbech.

Michelle said: “We don’t want children on waiting lists for six months and their problems getting worse for them. We have lost on four grants in the last four months that could have bought in £100,000 for us. More and more organisations are having the same as the normal ways of fundraising are just not there. It’s really difficult at the moment.” Despite the challenges, the team at YPCS have railled together.

Michelle said: “We have a fantastic team and everyone is amazing. I feel lucky we have staff that would do anything to help.”