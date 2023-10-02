Peterborough charity appeals for help to save Susie the Mioritic Shepherd dog who was found abandoned in haystack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough charity is appealing for help to save an abandoned dog found cowering in a haystack.

Susie, a Mioritic Shepherd, was discovered by the Noah’s Ark charity, based in Orton, last year after she was abandoned, alongside her brother, when they were just pups.

Now Susie needs urgent treatment after having her leg amputated – and the charity has launched a fundraising appeal to help.

Noah’s Ark helps abandoned dogs in Romania and in the UK, finding new homes for dogs in need.

Vanda Kizmaz, one of the team at the charity, said: “Susie and her brother were found in a very rural village in Romania.

"Our team were out there, and they heard a noise coming from one of the haystacks.

"There were two pups hiding in there. We managed to get one pup out, but the other was too scared.

Susie the dog. Picture: Noah's Ark Dog Rescue

"We negotiated with the owner of the land to get be able to take the pups to our rescuer.

"The brother has been adopted but Susie is still with the rescuer in Romania.

“She was found with her hind leg injured down to the bone. We think she”d been attacked by a predator , she was in so much pain.

“We never leave a dog in need , so we are giving her the best care we can.”

The leg has now been amputated, as nothing could be done to save it – but more care is needed for Susie before she is brought back to the UK, where a home has already been found.

Vanda said: “The leg was leg was taken off at the hip, as it is better for the dog.

"It is healing really well, but there still needs to be more treatment, with rehabilitation, hydrotherapy and other things.

"Even with three legs, she will go on to have an amazing life.”

The charity is looking for £2,000 to help Susie, and a Go Fundme page has been set up.

The charity is also looking for more foster carers to look after dogs in their care.