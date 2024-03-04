Peterborough charity Action Medical Research reaches £1 million fundraising milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough charity is celebrating after reaching a special milestone.

The Peterborough volunteer Committee of children’s charity Action Medical Research said they were proud to announce they had reached the £1 million fundraising mark- a significant milestone in theirmission to help sick and disabled babies, children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its inception in 1996, the Peterborough Committee has been at the forefront of fundraising initiatives, tirelessly organising and hosting a diverse range of events that have captivated the community and garnered widespread support.

Action Medical Research Peterborough

From electrifying Las Vegas-style cabaret evenings to the intellectually stimulating annual quiz featuring the formidable intellect of The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace, the committee has consistently delivered unparalleled entertainment while championing a noble cause.

One of the most cherished traditions of the Peterborough Committee is the renowned Tony Hadley Golf Classic, an event that has become synonymous with excellence and generosity over the past eighteen years.

Lewis Coghlin, Director of Fundraising at Action Medical Research said: “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment and boundless generosity of the Peterborough Committee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their dedication to our cause has been truly inspiring, and we are immensely grateful for their tireless efforts in advancing medical research to help transform the lives of children.”