Peterborough charity Action Medical Research reaches £1 million fundraising milestone
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Peterborough charity is celebrating after reaching a special milestone.
The Peterborough volunteer Committee of children’s charity Action Medical Research said they were proud to announce they had reached the £1 million fundraising mark- a significant milestone in theirmission to help sick and disabled babies, children and young people.
Since its inception in 1996, the Peterborough Committee has been at the forefront of fundraising initiatives, tirelessly organising and hosting a diverse range of events that have captivated the community and garnered widespread support.
From electrifying Las Vegas-style cabaret evenings to the intellectually stimulating annual quiz featuring the formidable intellect of The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace, the committee has consistently delivered unparalleled entertainment while championing a noble cause.
One of the most cherished traditions of the Peterborough Committee is the renowned Tony Hadley Golf Classic, an event that has become synonymous with excellence and generosity over the past eighteen years.
Lewis Coghlin, Director of Fundraising at Action Medical Research said: “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment and boundless generosity of the Peterborough Committee
"Their dedication to our cause has been truly inspiring, and we are immensely grateful for their tireless efforts in advancing medical research to help transform the lives of children.”
The funds raised by the Peterborough Committee support Action Medical Research’s mission to save and change children’s lives through funding groundbreaking research. From pioneering treatments for rare and devastating conditions to preventative measures that promote lifelong health and wellbeing, every pound raised brings us one step closer to a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.