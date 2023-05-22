Large crowds enjoy weekend of entertainment in the spring sunshine

The sun shone as a spectacular Peterborough festival highlighted some stunning arts, music and theatre performers in the city.

The Peterborough Celebrates Festival was held at Ferry Meadows over the weekend, with a range of spectacular performances over Friday, Saturday and Sunday entertaining large crowds in the spring sunshine.

The festival started on Friday with a Singing Schools workshop in the afternoon, followed by a performance for friends and family of participating school children. There was then a later public launch of the weekend’s events, with a drumming performance from Punjabi Roots, before a sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman.

Saturday saw spectacular dance-circus group Motionhouse, performing their breathtaking show WILD on a purpose-built stage; Autin Dance Theatre with their show Out of the Deep Blue, complete with giant sea puppet; Ensonglopedia, a family show with songs; Eastern Angles performing their Medieval Miracles; Q Productions taking over the Big Top with their Family Vox cabaret show and Xidius Pain, the rap performance artist, on the main festival stage.

There were also shows from community groups such as Bharat Hindu Samaj, East Timorese Association, local young pianist Susnato Mallick and students from Peterborough College.

Sunday began with Rise and Shine yoga on the main stage and followed by music from local groups such as Abbey Ukes, Peterborough Flute Choir and soprano Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, bringing her ever-popular repertoire of Disney songs.

The giant puppet walking through the crowd

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows.

Fundraisers from Stand with Ukraine.

