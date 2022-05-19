Peterborough Celebrates saw crowds of around 20,000 at the three day event.

Organisers of the first ever Peterborough Celebrates Festival this weekend have hailed the event a success and asked to hear feedback from those that attended.

The event was attended by around 20,00 over the three days it was held between Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 13-15). This figure was arrived at from car park data; Nene Valley Railway also reported that 800 people travelled to the festival on the free shuttle train service.

Throughout the weekend, visitors were treated to a wide range of performances, such as music, theatre, dance, circus and activities including art and community workshops and have-a-go sports and games.

Performers ranged from local music and dance groups such as Peterborough Opera, Ritu Ranga and rock band Austin Gold to renowned international acts such as the circus company Lost in Translation and 70s/80s disco group Odyssey.

The Festival organising team is now keen to hear everyone’s feedback on how the festival went, so if you went along to Ferry Meadows over the weekend, you can share your views by completing the brief survey using the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XDDZCLW.

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust and Peterborough Celebrates Festival event manager said: “We are absolutely delighted that the festival was so successful and that so many people had such a great time. Perfect weather (almost!) and a huge effort by the Peterborough community - and the incredible team of people behind the scenes made our recovery and thank you festival one of the best!”

“We will work with our many partners to review every aspect of the festival and we hope to be able to share future plans very soon. Watch this space!”

The Thank you Peterborough film, which was created with community groups across Peterborough in the lead up to the Festival was premiered on the Friday evening of the festival and shown throughout the weekend.

This film is now available to view online at https://youtu.be/rNvrhl8oyjE. Nene Park Trust has said it would like to thank everyone involved in its great production, which involved so many diverse communities and groups from