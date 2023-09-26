Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas Craft and Gift Market set to return
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shoppers and residents are being invited to ‘come in from the cold’ and enjoy one of the region’s most atmospheric Christmas shopping experiences.
Peterborough Cathedral has announced that its annual Craft and Gift Market will return on November 17 and 18, boasting more stalls than ever before.
Organisers say there will be more than 100 stallholders attending on both the Friday and Saturday. Many of the wares on offer will be handcrafted goods, from soaps and candles to one-of-a-kind jewellery and bespoke homewares.
A range of festive refreshments will also be available to purchase, including that much-loved seasonal favourite, mulled wine.
The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough said he was keen to “extend a very warm welcome to all to our Christmas Craft and Gift Market this November.”
While the Dean feels sure everyone will find a suitably charming gift during their visit, he believes shopping and browsing within such atmospheric surroundings is a gift in itself:
“As you browse the wonderful array of handcrafted and artisan goods on offer,” he said, “I hope you will take the opportunity to enjoy the amazing architecture of our beautiful Cathedral.”
Warmed by the radiant heat of the Gurney stoves and illuminated by twinkling lights, visitors will find it hard to not feel the true magic of Christmas as they browse within the cosy confines of the historic 900-year walls.
As well as being an ideal place to pick up a bespoke gift and soak up some seasonal cheer, the market will provide plentiful opportunities for shoppers to support local artisans and craftspeople.
The Dean believes that – with Lincoln Christmas market cancelled this year – the Christmas market at Peterborough Cathedral will give the region’s shoppers “a perfect opportunity to find unique gifts and support local business.”
Tickets for the market cost £3 per person on the door or £2.20 (plus booking fee) if bought online. Entry will be staggered, although there will be no limit on the amount of time shoppers can spend browsing.