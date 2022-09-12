Peterborough mourners will be able to watch the Queen’s funeral in the city’s cathedral next week.

The historic building will be allowing residents to sit and reflect while watching the service, which will take place on Monday, September 19.

The funeral procession is set to start at 10.44am, and the day has been designated as a bank holiday to allow people to watch the state event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Peterborough Cathedral

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People will not have to book a seat at Peterborough Cathedral, and there will be no charge, but donations are encouraged.

On the eve of the Queen's funeral, on Sunday, September 18 it is expected that the Cathedral will hold a Vigil Service at 7pm which will be a time of reflective music, prayers, readings and the lighting of candles.