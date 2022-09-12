Peterborough Cathedral to show Queen's funeral next week
Monday has been designated a bank holiday so people can watch the service
Peterborough mourners will be able to watch the Queen’s funeral in the city’s cathedral next week.
The historic building will be allowing residents to sit and reflect while watching the service, which will take place on Monday, September 19.
The funeral procession is set to start at 10.44am, and the day has been designated as a bank holiday to allow people to watch the state event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey.
People will not have to book a seat at Peterborough Cathedral, and there will be no charge, but donations are encouraged.
On the eve of the Queen's funeral, on Sunday, September 18 it is expected that the Cathedral will hold a Vigil Service at 7pm which will be a time of reflective music, prayers, readings and the lighting of candles.
Peterborough City Council have no plans to show the funeral on a big screen in Cathedral Square.