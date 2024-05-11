Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unique exhibition showcases ‘timeless’ interiors of every one of England’s 42 Anglican cathedrals

Peterborough Cathedral has announced it will be hosting a free photography exhibition by the late Magnum photographer, Peter Marlow.

Opening on May 14, ‘The English Cathedral’ gives visitors an opportunity to admire the magical way the legendary lensman managed to capture the timeless majesty of every knave within each of England’s 42 Anglican Cathedrals.

Marlow was originally commissioned by Royal Mail to photograph six cathedrals to mark the 300th anniversary of the completion of St Paul’s Cathedral in 2008.

The stunning interiors of Peterborough Cathedral (left) and Rochester Cathedral, as captured by legendary Magnum photographer, Peter Marlow (image: Peter Marlow Foundation / Magnum Photos)

Once the commission was complete, however, the renowned snapper felt inspired to carry on.

Over the following four years, he duly shot all 42 of the cathedrals of the Church of England, making an extended journey which he once described as “memorable and wonderfully hypnotic, a kind of reflective pilgrimage.”

Speaking before his death in 2016, Marlow remarked:

“My cathedral days involved hours of driving and thinking, with my reference Polaroids drying in the sun on the dashboard.

“England passed by.

“What I thought was going to be incredibly simple became intricate, complicated, and utterly absorbing.”

Though the final images may appear deceptively simple, it actually took Marlow a great deal of time – and much experimentation – to develop a strategy that would showcase these huge interiors to his satisfaction.

Shooting on large format film using only natural light, he set up in the same position at all but one of the cathedrals - looking east towards the nave and altar as the dawn light streamed through the main window.

By ensuring all artificial lighting was turned off – a rarity given many of these buildings keep their lights on constantly – he managed to capture the cathedrals emerging from the darkness; an effect which made them look and feel like they were suspended in time, almost removed from the modern age.

“These timeless images, captured beautifully in natural light, not only celebrate the architectural grandeur of our sacred spaces but also offer a profound reflection on the relationship between light and spirituality,” said the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough.

“We are delighted to be showcasing this exquisite exhibition.”