Peterborough Cathedral seeks submissions from local artists for exciting new art exhibition
Peterborough Cathedral is inviting Peterborians with artistic leanings to submit their creations to a new exhibition.
The exciting ‘Made in Peterborough’ exhibition is open to anyone with a link to Peterborough and aims to showcase and celebrate all that is good about our fair city.
The exhibition is scheduled to go on display within the Cathedral between February 7-29.
Alex Carton, the Cathedral’s Head of Learning and Engagement, told the Peterborough Telegraph what the exhibition is hoping to achieve:
“We want to curate an exhibition that is a celebration of the city and its people,” she said, adding, “And by that I mean the city and its surrounding villages.”
Organisers say they will consider all artworks that have a link to events, places or people relative to Peterborough, and which have been created by people living, working or going to school in the area.
Alex was keen to point out that age and ability are no boundary to entering:
“Anyone can submit,” she insisted: ”we welcome all ages and all ranges of ability, from professional to amateur.”
Though paintings are of course very welcome, entrants are encouraged to submit sculpted artworks, textile displays, or works created with almost any other form of media.
“I think we’ll consider anything,” Alex shared: “we just want to fill the building with the artwork of local people.”
‘Made in Peterborough’ follows in the footsteps of the Cathedral’s two previous ‘Made in…’ exhibitions: ‘Made in Lockdown’ and ‘Made in 2022’.
As both were hugely successful, is it likely that the ‘Made in…’ format will become a permanent fixture on the Peterborough exhibiting calendar?
“We’d like it to,” Alex admitted.
The criteria for whether or not the ‘Made in…’ series continues will depend largely on how well this exhibition fairs compared to last year’s event.
“It would be great to replicate or even exceed what we did last year,” Alex said.
Anyone who is interested in submitting a piece of artwork to ‘Made in Peterborough’ can do so by visiting this link:
The deadline for entries is January 24.