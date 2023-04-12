Parkinson's UK supporters at Peterborough Cathedral which is lit up blue to support the charity.

Peterborough Cathedral was lit up blue last night to show support for people living with Parkinson’s on Tuesday evening (April 11).

Tuesday was World Parkinson’s Day, which celebrated the global Parkinson’s community and shines a light on the condition.

In the UK, it is estimated that over 145,000 people are living with the condition for which there is currently no cure.

To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK focused on highlighting all that is bright and brilliant within the community and beyond.

Peterborough Cathedral Commercial Director Dave Cramp said: “World Parkinson’s Day is a great opportunity for us to show the thousands of people affected by the condition in the Peterborough region that they are not alone.

"Seeing that people are supporting them and willing to learn more is a massive boost for the community.

It’s only when we start these important conversations that people can gain awareness and understanding of Parkinson’s.”

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising & Experience at Parkinson’s UK, added: “We are delighted that Peterborough Cathedral are supporting the Parkinson’s community and turning blue in celebration.

"Lighting up on World Parkinson’s Day can start conversations, raise awareness and help people feel less alone. We hope it inspires other landmarks and businesses to celebrate the bright and brilliant and support everyone affected by this condition.”

Creativity also unites many people living with the condition and this year, Parkinson’s UK is encouraging them to submit poetry. In 5 lines or less, poems can be upbeat, cheeky or thought-provoking, explaining the far-reaching impact of Parkinson’s.

