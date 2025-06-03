Peterborough Cathedral choristers’ harmonious tour of Yorkshire

A group of 24 young choristers from Peterborough Cathedral, aged 10 to 14, have enjoyed an uplifting and educational tour of Yorkshire, where they combined musical excellence with immersive historical experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday 24th to Tuesday 27th May, the choristers—accompanied by four members of staff and two parent chaperones—toured some of the region’s most iconic sites and participated in high-profile services at two of the North’s most prestigious cathedrals.

Sunday saw a special joint Evensong at Ripon Cathedral, where the Peterborough choristers joined forces with Ripon’s own boys’ choir. With a combined force of 50 choristers and 12 adult singers forming the back row, the service was a stunning celebration of Anglican choral tradition. It was jointly conducted by Dr Ronny Krippner, Director of Music at Ripon Cathedral, and Chris Strange, Acting Director of Music at Peterborough Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, the choir sang Evensong at the magnificent York Minster, one of the largest and most beautiful Gothic cathedrals in Europe. The service was conducted by Chris Strange and drew praise from clergy and congregation alike.

The choristers in York Minster

But it wasn’t all work and no play. The tour also featured a variety of engaging activities that brought history to life. On Saturday, the group visited the York Chocolate Story, where they learned about the city’s rich chocolate-making heritage and even had the chance to decorate their own chocolate lollies—complete with plenty of tasty samples.

Monday’s itinerary included a visit to JORVIK Viking Centre, where the choristers explored York’s Viking past through immersive exhibits that stimulated all five senses—much to their amusement, including the era’s more pungent aromas! They also enjoyed a guided tour of York Minster, gaining a deeper appreciation for the cathedral’s history and architecture.

The tour concluded on Tuesday with a trip to the National Railway Museum, where the choristers marvelled at historic engines, including the iconic Mallard and the Japanese Bullet Train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group stayed at Stableside at York Racecourse, where they enjoyed excellent hospitality, comfortable accommodation, and a recreation room that quickly became a favourite evening retreat.

The visit to the National Railway Museum in York

“This tour was a wonderful balance of singing, learning, and fun,” said Chris Strange. “The choristers represented Peterborough Cathedral with real maturity and musicality, and it was a joy to see them grow both as performers and as young people.”