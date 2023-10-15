Peterborough Cat Rescue appeals for home for cat who has spent months in foster care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers in Peterborough are appealing for sympathetic new owners for a cat with particular needs who has clocked up more than 220 days in foster care.

Tiger wound up in the care of Cats Protection’s Peterborough Branch when her previous owner moved into rental property with a landlord who didn’t allow pets. There have been attempts to rehome Tiger twice since then but, after not settling successfully, her foster team is hoping that Tiger’s next home will be third time lucky.

Karen, Adoption Team Leader at Cats Protection’s Peterborough Branch, said: “Tiger was diagnosed with a flea allergy and dermatitis after coming into care. They were easily treated and she was soon adopted by a family with a young child but she didn’t settle and soon became nervous and hissy.

A new home is needed for Tiger

“The family wanted to persevere, to give her a chance, so they consulted a vet about the best way forward. After a month, her skin condition was much better but she still wasn’t happy so it was agreed that Tiger would return to the charity.”

Thankfully, Tiger’s charms soon appealed to another couple and she was rehomed again but her luck didn’t hold up for long. In that home, she showed that she cannot live with other cats and, even though Cats Protection’s behaviour team stepped in with advice and support, it was thought best to take Tiger back into our care.

Since then, Tiger has been cared for by an experienced Cats Protection fosterer, who has noted promising improvement in her demeanour under the guidance of the charity’s behaviour team.

Volunteer fosterer, Katy, said: "Tiger is gaining confidence and becoming more relaxed and affectionate every day. She had a tough start in life and needs a peaceful home with a patient owner while she settles. But it has been lovely getting to know her and winning her trust.

“Tiger has even started giving us affectionate little head butts and being so affectionate, it was very sweet. She loves her treats and comes running to have them when she hears the packet rustling.”

Tiger is showing signs of affection and snuggles down with her fosterer when she is relaxed, but when she has had enough attention, Tiger makes her mood clear and needs space to be left alone. Flea treatments have also helped her skin condition.

Branch volunteers are looking for a quiet pet-free home with a safe garden in which Tiger can relax. She is also not keen on young children who can make her anxious and occasionally she can lash out, so it’s a strictly no-kids policy for Tiger.

Alice Warner, Cats Protection’s Regional Cat Welfare Advisor, said: “Due to her skin allergy and troubled past, we will discuss a rehoming and care plan with Tiger’s new owners so that she has the best possible chance to settle and show that she can be a homely cat who enjoys a fuss. But she’s an independent girl, so it as to be on her own terms. I am sure the right person is out there.”