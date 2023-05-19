Staff and residents at an Orton Longueville care home have been fundraising to support a much-loved colleague who is preparing to take on a gruelling cycle challenge at the end of this month.

Suzi Gibson, Barchester Healthcare’s quality improvement and regulation manager at Longueville Court care home, will take part in the ‘Ride 100’ cycle race across London and Essex to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation on May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.

Orton care home manager Suzi Gibson has trained hard for her 100-mile charity cycling challenge.

Acknowledging the venture will be “a long old day in the saddle,” Suzi said she felt thrilled about taking on the challenge:

“I’m really excited to take part and I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a novice cyclist, Suzi will be relying on sheer grit and determination to complete the 100 mile cycle race. The gruelling tour will start at Victoria Embankment in Central London, wind its way across the city before heading out to the leafier locales of Essex.

From there, the Hampton resident will be made to do an abrupt about turn and ride back the way she came to eventually take the chequered flag over the finish line at Tower Bridge.

The popular manager said she will be thinking of her Barchester colleagues when she is forced to dig deep:

“I know all the staff, residents, relatives and visitors at Longueville Court are behind me and that they’ll be cheering me on come May 28.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added:

“It is their support that will keep me going and get me across the finish line.”