Peterborough care home throw special 100th birthday party for RAF veteran resident

Tremayne. known as Trevor, was given his special day thanks to Deputy Manager Gwen Sellars and staff at Anchor Clayburn Court in Hampton Centre. He is the home’s first ever resident to reach the age of 100.

Prior to Trevor’s birthday on Thursday (July 8), staff had asked people to send in cards with birthday wishes on them and were overwhelmed to receive over 500 of them from the local community and school children.

These were all presented to Trevor on the day, alongside his card from the queen to mark his centenary.

He spent the day with fellow residents and staff, who were dressed in 1940s themed dress, as well as his daughter Cherry.

After he was presented with all of his cards, all those in attendance went out into the garden to sing happy birthday to Trevor, with the help of some live music Clayburn Court had laid on. He was then given his specially-made birthday cake, which included a large ice cream cone because of the fact that ice cream is his favourite dessert.

He then received a further surprise, visits from a number of personnel from RAF Wittering. Trevor served in the RAF between 1942 and 1946, during the Second World War. He served as a Lance Corporal in Belgium, Germany and Iceland. He was a radio operator and would often drive Land Rovers carrying supplies.

After leaving the armed forces, he continued his passion for electrics and worked as an electrician at Hotpoint for over 30 years while living in Yaxley.

Always maintaining his pride in his RAF days, Trevor was a keen member of the RAF Association and would regularly travel down to London for meet ups with his fellow crew members.

The crews from RAF Wittering presented Trevor with a personalised picture charting his full service history in the 71 (Inspection & Repair) Squadron.

Trevor’s daughter Cherry said: “Dad had such an amazing time, I was so proud to be there with him to share that moment. All of the staff couldn’t do enough and really went above and beyond.

“It was beyond what I dreamed of and certainly what Dad was expecting. He said he thought he’d only get one or two cards. He had a lovely time and I think by 4 he was a bit overwhelmed but he did so well.

“He kept saying how all of it couldn’t possibly have been for him. It was just a really special and unbelievable day. We are so grateful to everyone that organised it and came along.”

1. ST19 Trevor with his card from the queen. Photo: Midlands

2. Trevor reads some of his cards. Photo: Midlands

3. ST19 Just some of Trevor's over 500 birthday cards. Photo: Midlands

4. Personnel from RAF Wittering attend Trevor's birthday party. Photo: Midlands