A “happy-go-lucky” centenarian has been sent 500 cards on her special birthday.

The care home resident, who is celebrating her big birthday on March 7, was surprised with a ‘century’ of birthday cards from her family, friends and community.

Iris Taylor has been a resident at Barchester Hampton Grove Care Home, in Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale, for more than a decade.

100-year-old Iris Taylor celebrates her birthday at Hampton Grove Care Home with singer Gabriella, Deputy Mayor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and staff Deb Day and Krzysztof Krzyszfofika

She celebrated turning 100 in style as staff put on a special birthday party for her at the home.

There was singing, dancing and specially prepared sandwiches and cake.

"She’s a happy-go-lucky lady,” Deb Day, a member of staff at Hampton Grove Care Home, said.

"She was one of the very first residents to join us.

"We’ve received around 500 birthday cards for her, which we’re overwhelmed with and very grateful for.

“Her favourite thing to do is drinking tea. She’s always saying, ‘can I have a cuppa?’ – that’s her catchphrase.”

Ahead of her special day, staff at the care home called on the community to come together to send a century of cards to Iris for her birthday – one for each year of her life.

Staff and residents created a handmade post box at the home, which was left in the care home’s reception for members of the public to post their cards.

The care home's postbox for cards for Iris

