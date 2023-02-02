A Peterborough care home is hoping to make a resident’s birthday special by sending her 100 birthday cards – one for each year of her life.

Barchester Hampton Grove Care Home, in Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale, is calling on the community to send cards and messages to Iris Taylor – a “special” resident at the home who is turning 100 years old in March this year.

The care home is asking people to either post birthday cards to the home or deliver them to the home by popping them in the homemade postbox in reception, which was carefully painted by Iris’s friends at the home.

“It’s Iris’s 100th birthday on 7 March and we will be celebrating it in style with a very special birthday party,” Caroline Beale, customer relationship manager at Barchester Healthcare, said.

"At Hampton Grove Care Home, staff and residents have started getting some special birthday decorations ready.

"We would like to ask our local community to help us to make her 100th birthday special for her by sending birthday cards to us at the home. We’re hoping to reach 100 cards and kindly ask if you could help us achieve this.”

The care home will be delivering all of the birthday cards and messages to Iris at her party at the home on March 7.

You can post cards to Hampton Grove Care Home, 2 Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, PE7 8NF, or deliver them directly to the home.

