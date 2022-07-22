A Peterborough care home has held a memorial service in memory of 20 residents who passed away during the pandemic.

Cherry Blossom Care Home, Warwick Road, invited residents, staff and the loved ones of those who sadly passed to the care home on Wednesday (July 20) to pay their respects – having previously been unable to do so because of lockdown restrictions.

“During the coronavirus pandemic care homes, including Cherry Blossom, were advised to lockdown,” Suma Mathew, manager at Cherry Blossom Care Home, said.

Cherry Blossom Care Home, in Warwick Road, holds memorial service for residents who passed away during the pandemic

"Although the restrictions were put in place for the safety of our residents, it was still tough on them and their families – who were not able to visit their loved ones.

"Sadly, during the pandemic some of our lovely residents passed away. Not all of the residents passed from Covid, but it was always heart-breaking that due to the pandemic they were unable to see their family members."

Suma said that 20 residents at Cherry Blossom Care Home passed away since the country first went into lockdown on March 23, 2020.

Around 20 residents, family members and staff attended the memorial service this week.

“We held our memorial service to give the families of residents who passed away the opportunity to pay their respects and know that they are still in our hearts,” she said.

“The pandemic was tough for the residents and staff because of how the socialisation of the residents was affected because they were not able to see all of their family members. Only their main carers and next of kin were allowed to visit at that time.

"We had some flexibility but we had to do everything we could to ensure the safety of residents. It was equally heart-breaking for the staff, who tried their best to accommodate family visits by holding window visiting and garden visiting, as well as online via Zoom.