The idea has been devised by Head Chef Gavin.

A Peterborough care home has come up with a new initiative that allows staff and residents to celebrate community, diversity and raise money for charity.

Ashlynn Grange in Bretton Gate has always prided itself on creating a warm and welcoming environment for its residents and the team who work at the home.

Recently, Head Chef Gavin has taken this mission a step further by introducing family meals for the team featuring dishes from around the world.

The meals have been taking place at Ashlynn Grange.

This initiative not only fosters a sense of community but is also raising funds for charity, reinforcing the home’s commitment to both care and compassion.

Gavin explained: “The idea behind these family meals is simple – we’re bringing people together through the universal experience of sharing food, creating a dining experience that makes everyone feel at home.”

Gavin was inspired by the diverse backgrounds of the team at Ashlynn Grange where many of the team members come from overseas, including countries like India and Nepal, and this diversity is reflected in the meals prepared.

Every other week, Gavin and kitchen team member Raj, prepare a special meal on Sunday, chosen by one of their colleagues. These meals will also coincide with various religious and cultural festivals, allowing everyone to celebrate and learn about each other’s traditions.

The initiative started modestly with just four participants but quickly grew, with 10 and then 15 joining in.

The first dish Gavin prepared was lamb biryani, made as authentically as possible. Following this, he created Momo, a delicious dumpling with a variety of spices that hold the secret to its unique flavour. He hadn’t made Momo before and Gavin’s willingness to experiment with new recipes and accommodate requests has been a key factor in the success of these meals.

He is even considering serving dishes from South Africa, where he was born and raised, one week.

He added: “These meals offer more than just a taste of home; they are a fun event that fosters a family atmosphere and provides a chance for all of our team to chat and bond around the meal table.”

“The sense of camaraderie that develops from these shared experiences is invaluable, creating a synergy that enhances the working environment at Ashlynn Grange.”