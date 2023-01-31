A Peterborough care company is expanding its dementia service – running new sessions at a second venue from February this year.

Devika Care Company currently offers weekly sessions for people with dementia at Castor Lodge Care Home, in Splash Lane, every Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3pm.

The sessions offer people with mid-to-late stage dementia the opportunity to socialise and take part in a range of activities tailored to them, with a light lunch and refreshments included.

Devika Care Company

Founder and owner Caroline Ignatius, 40, from Hempstead, named the company after her mum, Devika, 77, who has suffered from dementia for the last 12 years, but is now "close to requiring palliative care”.

The care company, which was founded in August last year, will now provide new weekly sessions for up to 12 people at Fenchurch House Care Home, in Spalding Common, every Thursday from 10am to 3pm.

"We’ve had a great response from our attendees so far,” Caroline said.

"We’ve seen people make great progress and improvement since attending our sessions.

Devika Care Company

"People need stimulation and the sessions have been of real benefit to them. People feel involved and included and like they have achieved something at the end of the sessions.

"It’s all about making people with dementia fee heard – taking the time to listen to them.”

Caroline said Fenchurch House Care Home has a “beautiful room and garden space” which will allow the sessions to take place outside in the spring and summer months.

The five hour sessions cost £35 per person.

To find out more, visit www.devikacarecompany.co.uk

