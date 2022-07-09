A care agency in Peterborough has been declared good in all aspects by a health regulator.

The Pavilions, in Alma Road, Millfield, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission during last May and June.

Operated by the Longhurst Group, the Pavilions is a domiciliary care agency providing personal care support in an extra care housing

scheme, consisting of 40 one-or two-bedroom flats, and which was occupied by 14 people.

The service supports older people some with dementia, a sensory impairment, a physical disability or with mental health support needs.

It was rated good for providing a safe service, being caring and being effective and responsive and providing a well-led service.

In their inspection report, officials state: “Staff were caring and knew people's individual needs and preferences well.

"Staff listened and respected people's concerns and suggestions and gave people privacy, treated them with dignity and respect when

supporting them, and helped maintain people's independence."

They said compliments about the service had been received and complaints were investigated and resolved wherever possible and actions were taken to reduce the risk of recurrence.

They also highlight that the agency had enough skilled and suitable staff.

The report adds: “The registered manager led by example and had cultivated an open and honest staff team culture.

"Audits were undertaken to monitor the service provided and the registered manager reported weekly to the board of directors to

ensure organisational oversight was in place.