The gardens at the Cancer Wellbeing Service in Peterborough.

Since opening in 1992 (as the then Robert Horrell Centre), the service has grown to offer a range of talking therapy, complementary therapies, lifestyle and welfare advice, arts and craft classes or just a comforting and welcoming place for a cup of tea and a chat.

Much of the building has undergone a transformation in this time, however, the toilets have not received the same attention. This means that the staff and patient /visitor toilets are in need of a revamp to bring them in line with the rest of the service.

The team at the service – which turned 30 early this year – is now hoping that Christmas will come early in the form of local tradesman or companies who could offer some festive cheer when it comes to providing a complete overhaul of the four toilets.

Lisa Deacon, Joint Cancer Wellbeing Service Manager at Peterborough City Hospital said: “30 years ago the Local Macmillan Fundraisers worked tirelessly to raise funds to build this amazing facility, now known as The Robert Horrell building.

“We support anyone affected by cancer and we’ve been lucky to have a refurbishment of the building over the last three years. The transformation is wonderful and visitors often comment on our calm and spa-like space, the ongoing support from local donors means we are able to support more people in a beautiful environment.

“Last on our refurbishment wish list are the toilets, which are the original ones from 1992.

“While they are clean and functional, they do require a makeover to bring them in line with the rest of our beautiful building and its modern facilities.

“We would like to appeal to any local businesses and/ or traders who may be able to donate materials, their expertise, labour and time to help us in this project.”

