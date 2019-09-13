Peterborough cafe offers free teas and coffees to ambulance staff

The Honey Bees Cafe on Paston Lane has decided to offer free cups of tea and coffee to any East of England ambulance personnel when working in the area.

The small family business is run by Tony Setchfield, his wife Gina and granddaughter Ava.

Tony wants to payback to the ambulance service who do so much for so many. He said: “It’s just to say a big thank you to them! If they’re in the area, come and have a cup of tea or coffee. It’s the least we can do.”

The cafe won the Peterborough Telegraph Cafe of the Year last year.

The cafe hasn’t had any local ambulance personnel in yet, but staff hope they’ll come in soon.