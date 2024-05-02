Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Business people in Peterborough have helped raise thousands of pounds for a children’s charity.

​The annual Spring Ball and charity auction for Peterborough NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) has raised £15,000 for the charity.

The black tie event attracted more than 100 business people and was held at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough.

The money will be spent locally to help youngsters in the city.

Nel Woolcott, managing director of event organisers Anne Corder Recruitment, said: “It was a fabulous evening of fundraising.

“The incredible amount raised through the generosity of so many people is overwhelming will give a huge boost in supporting the work of the NSPCC in delivering its interventions and initiatives in the Peterborough area.

“Its vital work through school and nursery settings helps identify, action, report and ultimately prevent cruelty of any sort to children in our communities.”

Last year, more than 4,700 children in Peterborough benefited from the NPCC’s ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ programme through 16 educational settings across the city.

In addition, 113 issues of concern were referred to local agencies – resulting in interventions to prevent harm coming to a young person in the Peterborough area.

The Spring Ball was supported by many local businesses and individuals and sponsored by fibre optic network specialists Sitec Infrastructure Services and Country Court Care.