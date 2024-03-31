Peterborough businesses are being urged to set challenging tasks for the city's STEM Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
ARU Peterborough is hoping city businesses can support a new drive to encourage more pupils into science, technology, engineering and maths.
The university is sponsoring the Peterborough STEM Festival's Schools Challenge Day which takes place on April 29 on the campus in Bishop’s Road.
The STEM Festival team is looking for local businesses and organisations to provide STEM tasks on the day.
Anyone who can help should email [email protected].
The challenge day gives local school pupils a chance to share their enthusiasm for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, meet some local STEM professionals and have fun.
Participants face challenges in the four STEM areas, and in the past teams of nine to 11-year-olds were tasked with solving science-based problems, building engineering structures, solving forensics puzzles.
Each team will face challenges in each of the four STEM areas – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics set by four of our locally sourced companies and organisations who specialise in each field.
Tasks, which are 20 minutes long, could range from solving science based problems, building engineering structures to working on forensics puzzles, solving brain teasers and taking part in some fantastic coding activities.