Peterborough business owner tells public: ‘Find my books and keep them’

Jo and her book

Jo Bevilacqua, owner of beauty salon Serenity Loves, in Oundle Road, has placed numerous copies of her No Longer Last on the List on benches and in trees in parks across the city.

Each copy comes with a note that simply states: ‘Take me, I’m yours!’

Jo, who wrote the book during the first Covid-19 lockdown to inspire tired and busy women, said: “All of the insights and activities in the book are based on my lived experiences and I’ve seen the difference they’ve made to so many people.

The book on a park bench.

“I wanted to take that forward and reach people who might not have heard about the book yet.

“I’m delighted that I have so many friends and readers of the book who have offered to leave copies of No Longer Last on the List in their local parks.

“I love the idea of women chancing upon a copy of the book, knowing how important its message of self-care will be to them.”

The initiative is based on the American ‘bookcrossing’ where people leave books in public places to be picked up and read by others who, in turn, pass them on.

Jo's book placed in a tree in a park.

Jo is celebrating the first anniversary of her book, which draws on her experiences of creating and running three multi-award-winning businesses around the demands of raising a young family.

When No Longer Last on the List was released it went to the top of Amazon’s bestseller lists in several categories.

She said: “There is a tonne of books already hidden around the area, and many more to come.”

Each copy is packed in a Covid-safe environment and left in a sealed waterproof bag.