New chapter beckons for Peterborough entrepreneur Jo Bevilacqua as first book is nominated for national award

Jo Bevilacqua and her new book, which has been shortlisted for a national award.

Jo Bevilacqua, who owns the hair and beauty salon Serenity Loves, in Oundle Road, has been shortlisted for her first book No Longer Last on the List.

It is aimed at busy women and outlines ways for them to prioritise their own importance without feelings of guilt doubt.

Now it has been shortlisted for the top title in the Personal Development and Wellbeing category at the 2021 Business Book Awards with the winners named tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo, a mum of two who also set up set up Hallmark Carpets and Flooring, in Yaxley, and launched Jo Bevilacqua Mentoring, said: “When I wrote this book, it was to let women know that they are not the only one that feels tired and overwhelmed with having to juggle what seems to feel like a million plates, and to encourage them to stop putting themselves last on their priority list.

“It has always been something that is super important to me but never as much as the last year, the effect that Covid has had on everyone will be felt for a long time.

She added: “When I started writing the book I didn’t think that being nominated for a book award let alone become a finalist would even be a possibility, but it just goes to show, that hard work, dedication and sharing something of value does pay off.

“I feel equally honoured and humbled.”