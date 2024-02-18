The 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special event this week.

The 4th Peterborough was founded in 1974 at New England Methodist Church, which has since been amalgamated into Brookside Methodist Church in Gunthorpe.

Currently there are 17 boys who meet on a Thursday evening and are involved in a wide range of activities; some work towards earning badges, some of the evening goes on practicing “drill” and there is always a time spent together when they share devotions.

The Christian organisation is celebrating its 140 year anniversary nationally this year.

On Saturday afternoon (February 10), the Boys’ Brigade hosted an event attended by their family members and by members of the church, as well as officers from neighbouring companies.

There was an exhibition of the Company section (the older boys) marching as well as playing a drum or a bugle.

This was followed by examples of “Drill” practice and then parents and others from the audience were invited to have a go at “about turn” “stand easy” “by the left…quick march” ~ which all went to show that it’s not as easy as the boys made it look!

Parents were also invited to play one of their favourite exercise games alongside their Anchor Boy sons (in their distinctive red jumpers) and the Junior Boys. Fortunately, the boys gallantly allowed a mum to win this game.

Band, drill and games were followed by tea and cakes.

A celebration cake, decorated with the BB logo, was cut by Mrs Margaret Parkin whose late husband, David, formed the 4th Peterborough company 50 years ago.

On Sunday morning (February 11), worship at Brookside Methodist church was a Parade service, when the BB colours were paraded in at the beginning of the service and the bugles sounded a reveille.

Brookside’s minister, Rev Janet Titterton, who is also the chaplain of the 4th Peterborough BB, officiated, although the boys and the officers also took part as they explored the past, the present and the future of the company.

One much appreciated contribution was made by a past “helper” who used to support leaders when they took the boys away on camp. Her memories had everyone laughing and she delighted the company by telling of past antics of little boys who are now their respected officers!

After the service more tea and cake were served and we were treated to one more rendition by the band.

Those interested in learning more about the Boys Brigade can contact the Captain on [email protected].

1 . 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade anniversary celebrations Members of the 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade perform. Photo: PBB Photo Sales

2 . 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade anniversary celebrations Members of the 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade. Photo: PBB Photo Sales

3 . 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade anniversary celebrations Members of the 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade. Photo: PBB Photo Sales

4 . 4th Peterborough Boys Brigade anniversary celebrations Margaret Parkin cuts the anniversary cake. Photo: PBB Photo Sales