Peterborough boxing club given £2,000 from police commissioner

The Commissioner’s Youth Fund helps youngsters take part in a range of community projects. It also provides them with safe environments to gain skills and confidence.

The boxing club and Cambridge RUFC have both been given £2,000, while Friends of Life Education have been awarded £1,000.

Darryl said; “I know as a former police officer how important it is to provide young people with opportunities to get involved in their local community and develop skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will help youngsters in the region

“Grass-roots projects, like the ones I have funded, give young people a safe place to go. They can prevent young people from getting involved in anti-social behaviour and further criminality.”

The Youth Fund award will allow Cambridge Sports Development Foundation (the charitable wing of Cambridge RUFC) to empower young people without a support system by installing the foundations of rugby: physical fitness, teamwork, discipline and friendship.

Steve Bowller, from Cambridge RUFC said: “Young people get so much more out of sport than just physical fitness.

“The principles of teamwork, leadership and resilience in the face of defeat can be carried through life. For some kids who don’t have a best support system at home, knowing that they have a safe place to go and team that supports them is invaluable.”

The funding announcements will also allow Peterborough Youth Boxing to facilitate their young people completing a Duke of Edinburgh Award. And Friends of Life Education will be refreshing the material they use when delivering drug and health programs within schools.

The Commissioner’s Youth Fund has been set up by Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston using the proceeds of criminal activity.

Voluntary and community organisations based in the county who are working with young people aged between 5 and 18, or up to 25 years old for those with Special Educational Needs or disabilities are invited to bid for up to £3,500.