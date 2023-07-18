The organisers of Peterborough Beer Festival have appealed to find more volunteers to help run the successful event which will return to the Embankment next month.

The event- one of the premier events on Peterborough’s calendar- relies on volunteers to ensure its smooth-running with roles including, working on the bars, build and take-down and working in the kitchen.

A Facebook post from Peterborough Beer Festival read: “There's only five and a half weeks left until opening day of the 44th Peterborough Beer Festival - yet we are very short of volunteers to help run the festival.

Peterborough's CAMRA Beer Festival 2022.

"Please consider signing up to help, even if it is for one shift.

“Roles include the build and take-down, working on our real ale bars, key keg bar, world beer bar, cider bar, wine bar, gin bar, soft drinks, games and prizes, shop, membership stand, glasses, front of house and behind the scenes in our staff kitchen and other site roles.

“Our volunteers come back year after year for a reason - the atmosphere is amazing and it's probably the most pleasant work you could ever wish to be involved with.

“You don't need to be a CAMRA member to get involved, but you will need to be sponsored by one, so get in touch if you need assistance with this.

“And don't forget - please encourage your family and friends to sign up too!”