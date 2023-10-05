Peterborough Beer Festival helps raise over £8000 for Sue Ryder
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has paid Peterborough Beef Festival a special thank you after raising an impressive amount from bucket collections at the event.
A team of volunteers from the charity were on hand at the popular event which took place on the Embankment from August 23 to 27.
Across the long weekend, over £8000 was raised by the team.
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “We are sharing a huge thank you to Peterborough Beer Festival for supporting Sue Ryder this year!
“Over the course of the festival, our dedicated bucket collectors raised an incredible total of more than £8,000, which will help us to provide our expert and compassionate care to more people.
“Thank you so much to everyone who donated, we hope you enjoyed this fantastic community event!”