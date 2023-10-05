News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Peterborough Beer Festival helps raise over £8000 for Sue Ryder

Peterborough’s popular Beer Fest returned to the Embankment this August.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice raised over £8000 at Peterborough Beer Fest.Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice raised over £8000 at Peterborough Beer Fest.
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice raised over £8000 at Peterborough Beer Fest.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has paid Peterborough Beef Festival a special thank you after raising an impressive amount from bucket collections at the event.

A team of volunteers from the charity were on hand at the popular event which took place on the Embankment from August 23 to 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the long weekend, over £8000 was raised by the team.

Read More
Peterborough Beer Festival: 20 photos show thousands packing out beer tent on fi...
Most Popular

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “We are sharing a huge thank you to Peterborough Beer Festival for supporting Sue Ryder this year!

“Over the course of the festival, our dedicated bucket collectors raised an incredible total of more than £8,000, which will help us to provide our expert and compassionate care to more people.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated, we hope you enjoyed this fantastic community event!”

Related topics:Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall HospicePeterboroughSue Ryder