Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice raised over £8000 at Peterborough Beer Fest.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has paid Peterborough Beef Festival a special thank you after raising an impressive amount from bucket collections at the event.

A team of volunteers from the charity were on hand at the popular event which took place on the Embankment from August 23 to 27.

Across the long weekend, over £8000 was raised by the team.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “We are sharing a huge thank you to Peterborough Beer Festival for supporting Sue Ryder this year!

“Over the course of the festival, our dedicated bucket collectors raised an incredible total of more than £8,000, which will help us to provide our expert and compassionate care to more people.