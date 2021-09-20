Peterborough Beales offers to showcase locally-made products

Beales'chief executive Tony Brown in the Westgate store ahead of its re-opening. EMN-210104-165550009

Bosses at Beales, based in Westgate, are planning to make available a large area specifically for products from candles and perfume to fashion and foods that are created in and around Peterborough.

Chief executive Tony Brown said: “I am releasing a big space to do this and seeking entrepreneurs with their own brands – those making their products at home – who want a chance to sell in our store. It is a marvellous opportunity for independent local retailers to showcase their products.

“I want them to get in touch and tell us what they do. I am hoping for as many as possible to get in touch.”

The Beales store at Westgate EMN-210104-165516009

Ahead of reopening the Beales store in Westgate last May, Mr Brown had spoken of his hopes for the outlet to be a hub for locally-produced brands.

Since then, Mr Brown has gone on to open a Beales store in Stockport where the offer to independents to showcase their products has triggered a big response.

Mr Brown said: “I was surprised that so many people came forward so quickly. Even the cafe in the store is operated by a local entrepreneur.”

Beales operated for nine years at the same store in Westgate, Peterborough, before the national company’s collapse into administration in 2020. The Beales web address and brand were bought last year by New Start 2020, of which Mr Brown is a director.

l Retailers keen to join Beales should email [email protected]