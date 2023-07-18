​Jobs are being created at a leading employer in Peterborough.

​Kitchen appliances maker Whirlpool, based in Morley Way, Woodston, is looking to take on new recruits for its call centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 350 people are employed at the call centre and the company is looking to take on more than 10 extra staff.

The call centre at kitchen appliances maker Whirlpool in Morley Way, Peterborough

A spokesman for the company, which employs more than 1,000 people, said: “We are taking on more than 10 staff for our call centre. The jobs replace existing spaces but are permanent roles compared to previous ones that were temporary.”

Quality customer service is among Whirlpool’s top priorities.

Stephen Hodgson, customer services director, said: "As customers have invested in a product, when it goes wrong they want to phone someone who will have empathy and solve the problem quickly and keep that product in their home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad