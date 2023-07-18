News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Peterborough-based Whirlpool recruits for staff in call centre

New permanent roles to replace temporary positions
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST

​Jobs are being created at a leading employer in Peterborough.

​Kitchen appliances maker Whirlpool, based in Morley Way, Woodston, is looking to take on new recruits for its call centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

About 350 people are employed at the call centre and the company is looking to take on more than 10 extra staff.

The call centre at kitchen appliances maker Whirlpool in Morley Way, PeterboroughThe call centre at kitchen appliances maker Whirlpool in Morley Way, Peterborough
The call centre at kitchen appliances maker Whirlpool in Morley Way, Peterborough
Most Popular

A spokesman for the company, which employs more than 1,000 people, said: “We are taking on more than 10 staff for our call centre. The jobs replace existing spaces but are permanent roles compared to previous ones that were temporary.”

Quality customer service is among Whirlpool’s top priorities.

Stephen Hodgson, customer services director, said: "As customers have invested in a product, when it goes wrong they want to phone someone who will have empathy and solve the problem quickly and keep that product in their home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whirlpool’s recruitment comes as three jobs fairs are due to be held in Peterborough over the next few weeks offering about 250 vacancies across city companies.