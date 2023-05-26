News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough-based TYS Retail hits £35,000 community fund-raising milestone

Cash is raised at stores across city
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 26th May 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:46 BST

​A group of convenience stores run by a Peterborough entrepreneur is celebrating a charity milestone.​

Nisa retailer TYS Retail, operated by Sivarajah Thievanayagam, which has eight stores in Peterborough and Stamford, has just seen its community donations reach £35,000 over the last 10 years.

The cash is donated through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity and recent beneficiaries have included three primary schools, a homeless charity and food hub.

Staff at TYS Retail in Peteborough celebrate a donation to a community cause.Staff at TYS Retail in Peteborough celebrate a donation to a community cause.
Staff at TYS Retail in Peteborough celebrate a donation to a community cause.
TYS Retail owner Sivarajah Thievanayagam said: “I believe in ‘we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give’.

"So far, we have donated to children football teams, to local playgroups, donated food to homeless people, and donated money to food banks in Peterborough as we continue to Make a Difference Locally through our partnership with Nisa.”

Nisa also named TYS Retail its community champion for February this year, following successful fundraising for Time to Talk Day for MIND.

The retailer raised £727 across their stores, which was doubled to £1,554 through the MADL charity fund.

Kate Carroll, Head of Charity at Nisa, said: “TYS Retail are a brilliant example of a Nisa retailer going above and beyond in their community.

"To reach over £35,000 in donations to so many different charities with varied causes is fantastic and demonstrates how successful the partnership between Nisa and retailers can be

“Congratulations to TYS Retail and I look forward to working with the team again on more initiatives.”

