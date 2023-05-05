Peterborough-based manufacturer Lesko Park and Leisure Homes is placed into administration
Dramatic drop in demand for park lodges is blamed for collapse
A manufacturer of park lodges in Peterborough that employed about 50 staff has been placed into administration.
Workers at Lesko Park and Leisure Homes, based at The Links, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, met administrators from ReSolve Advisory Limited this morning (May 5) who outlined what action would be taken next.
The company's decline has been blamed on a ‘dramatic fall’ in demand for park homes.
A spokesperson for Lesko said: “The company has experienced difficult trading conditions in recent times due to a dramatic fall in the demand for park homes.
"After exploring every possible option, regrettably there was no alternative but to place the company into administration.
"Insolvency practitioners from ReSolve Advisory Limited are appointed as administrators and are assessing the options for the business.
“The administrators met with staff this morning to outline the current situation and next steps."
The news comes more than a week after staff say they were told at a meeting at the factory, which lasted just minutes, to ‘pack their bags and go home.’
The company’s collapse came a day before staff had been due to get paid leaving many worried about mortgages, rents and other bills.
They say there was no other information given which left them uncertain about whether they still had jobs.
The length of time taken to inform staff about what the future held was criticised by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.
He said: “This is not the way to run a business.
“When a company is in difficulty the best it can do is to keep its staff properly informed.”
Documents filed at Companies House show that Lesko Park and Leisure Homes currently has two directors, James Pleszko and Paul Pleszko.
Also, according to Companies House documents, businessman Karl Hick, who was listed as a director, terminated his link with Lesko on April 21 this year after joining a year earlier.
They also show Lesko Park and Leisure Homes changed its name to Phoenix Sustainable Park and Leisure Homes in December last year but the change was reversed on April 26 this year.