​It’s celebrations for a second year at a leading insurance provider in Peterborough which has just won a national award.

​The life insurance and critical illness cover provider Beagle Street, which is based at Fusion House in Katharine Way, has been named the Best Life Insurance Provider at the Yourmoney.com Personal Finance awards.

It is the second year in a row the insurer, which is part of the OneFamily Group, has been awarded the title.

The Beagle Street team in Peterborough at the awards ceremony, from left, Jordan Hall, Jonathan Boucher, Emily Acourt, Alex Wilkinson, Thomas Parish, Stefan Rozmanowski

Ryan Griffin, director of protection for Beagle Street, said: “We are delighted to have been named the Best Life Insurance Provider again.

"We aim to do more than just sell life insurance – we want to provide affordable insurance which is right for our customer’s needs, no matter their situation.

"Beagle Street provides a high-quality service which is easy to use, trustworthy and puts people’s minds at ease, and I’m so pleased that has been recognised through this award.”

The awards are based on a two-stage judging process.

Firms are initially short-listed based on competitiveness of their price and structure and then judged on the quality of service by a panel of 1,500 YourMoney.com readers who mystery shop at the organisations.

Paloma Kubiak, editor of YourMoney.com, said: “A huge congratulations to all our winners.”

"Beagle Street have made it through the rigorous judging process to be crowned winner of the Best Life Insurance category.