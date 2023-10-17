Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A fashion retailer in Peterborough is looking to expand its warehouse after completing two acquisitions.

Yours Clothing, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has drawn up plans for a 3,747 square metre extension to its existing clothing warehouse, offices and distribution centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for consideration.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yours Clothing founder and chief executive Andrew Kiliingsworth

The proposed development comes shortly after AK Retail Holding, which owns Yours Clothing, looks to expand following its acquisitions of M & Co and Evans, which is expected to create 100 jobs.

The new acquisitions have left the company in need of extra floor space for storage racking.

A document submitted with the application states: "The development proposes the construction of a new extension along the western extent of the rear, southern elevation of the warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will require the demolition of a small existing loading bay which is ancillary to the existing space.

"The new extension will provide 3,747square metres of floor space, with the interior installed with racking up to roof height.

"The roof will be flat and will be 12.5 metres high.”

The plans also state there will be 35 extra parking spaces.

AK Retail, which owns Yours Clothing, BadRhino, Long Tall Sally and Pixiegirl, acquired the brand and assets of famous Scottish clothing business M&Co. in February this year.